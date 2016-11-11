  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Weekly Space Hangout – November 11, 2016: Pat Ammons of Space Camp, and Bob King of “Night Sky With The Naked Eye”

Article Updated: 15 Nov , 2016
Host: Fraser Cain (@fcain)

Special Guests:
Pat Ammons is Director of Communications, U.S. Space & Rocket Center, to discuss SpaceCamp.

Bob King is a UT contributor who will be joining us to promote his new book “Night Sky with the Naked Eye.”

Guests:

Kimberly Cartier ( KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg)

Their stories this week:

What will Trump’s space policy look like?

Is NASA preparing to abandon Orion?

An exotic pair of stellar remnants

Subaru’s new exoplanet atmosphere instrument

2 Responses

  1. hgaugler says:
    November 13, 2016 at 8:22 AM

    Can not open the Weekly Space Hangout says it is private?

  2. Aqua4U says:
    November 14, 2016 at 10:05 AM

    Same message received here HGAUGLER.

