Weekly Space Hangout – Sept 23, 2016: Dr. Frank Timmes and Online Astronomy Education

Article Updated: 21 Oct , 2016
by
Host: Fraser Cain (@fcain)

Special Guests:
Dr. Frank Timmes is an astrophysicist at Arizona State University and will be discussing online astronomy education and the Global Freshman Academy. His interests include the universe’s evolving composition and its implications for life in the universe. Dr. Timmes’ current area of research is nuclear astrophysics and the creation of the periodic table.

Guests:

Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg)
Dave Dickinson (www.astroguyz.com / @astroguyz)
Kimberly Cartier ( KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Nicole Gugliucci (cosmoquest.org / @noisyastronomer)

Their stories this week:

New bill targets serial harasses

Tiangong-1 to crash next year

The Final Days of Rosetta

Microlensing circumbinary planet detected

Repeat of Voyager’s “impossible” cloud

1 Response

  1. Smokey says:
    September 24, 2016 at 6:09 AM

    I think Fraser’s next hardware upgrade is going to involve using all of Nicole’s goggles to see all of his monitors at the same time. ^_^

    Also, all the +1s for #CosplayAtWork.

