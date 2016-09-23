Weekly Space Hangout – Sept 23, 2016: Dr. Frank Timmes and Online Astronomy Education
Host: Fraser Cain (@fcain)
Special Guests:
Dr. Frank Timmes is an astrophysicist at Arizona State University and will be discussing online astronomy education and the Global Freshman Academy. His interests include the universe’s evolving composition and its implications for life in the universe. Dr. Timmes’ current area of research is nuclear astrophysics and the creation of the periodic table.
Guests:
Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg)
Dave Dickinson (www.astroguyz.com / @astroguyz)
Kimberly Cartier ( KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Nicole Gugliucci (cosmoquest.org / @noisyastronomer)
Their stories this week:
New bill targets serial harasses
Microlensing circumbinary planet detected
Repeat of Voyager’s “impossible” cloud
We are now using a tool called Trello to submit and vote on stories we would like to see covered each week, and then Fraser will be selecting the stories from there. Here is the link to the Trello WSH page (http://bit.ly/WSHVote), which you can see without logging in. If you’d like to vote, just create a login and help us decide what to cover!
We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Friday at 12:00 pm Pacific / 3:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Universe Today YouTube page.
Podcast (wshaudio): Download (Duration: 1:09:44 — 63.8MB)
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Podcast (wshvideo): Download (573.9MB)
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
binary planets, Hubble, rosetta, sexual harassment, Tiangong 1, Voyager
I think Fraser’s next hardware upgrade is going to involve using all of Nicole’s goggles to see all of his monitors at the same time. ^_^
Also, all the +1s for #CosplayAtWork.