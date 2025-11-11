What a Missing Signal Tells Us About Alien Worlds

When the James Webb Space Telescope detected potential biosignatures in the atmosphere of K2-18 b last year, the discovery sparked intense debate. Here was a sub-Neptune exoplanet 124 light years away, possibly harboring methane, carbon dioxide, and even dimethyl sulfide which is a gas produced by phytoplankton on Earth. But before we get too excited about alien life it’s necessary to understand if this planet's atmosphere can even survive the harsh environment from the host star!

A team of researchers turned to the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array to find out, searching for radio emissions from K2-18's host star. Over twelve weeks, they listened at multiple frequencies between 2 and 10 gigahertz, hoping to detect the telltale radio signatures of stellar magnetic activity. What they found was remarkable in its absence, the found nothing at all.

The Very Large Array near Socorro, New Mexico, United States (Credit : Hajor)

That silence matters more than you might think. Radio emissions reveal the magnetic environment surrounding a star and its planets. Active stars blast their planets with radiation and stellar winds that can strip away atmospheres over millions of years, rendering them lifeless. The fact that K2-18 produces no detectable radio emission suggests it's an unusually quiet star, this is good news for any atmosphere trying to cling to a planet in close orbit.

The observations support earlier X-ray data showing K2-18 is a remarkably faint emitter. This low activity level means K2-18 b likely experiences minimal atmospheric erosion from extreme ultraviolet radiation. Previous calculations suggested the planet would lose only about three percent of its mass over its entire lifetime, far less than the catastrophic stripping that planets around more active stars suffer.

The researchers searched for both steady radio emission from the star's corona and brief bursts that might indicate stellar flares or even auroral activity from the planet's magnetosphere. They found neither, placing strict upper limits on the system's radio output. If K2-18 produces flares, they must be rare and weak compared to typical M dwarf stars.

It's not unusual to see all manner of eruptions on the Sun but flares and other events seem to be strangely absent from K2-18 (Credit : NASA)

There's an important caveat to this story though. The team observed for just ten minute snapshots spread across three months, meaning they sampled only tiny fractions of the planet's 33 day orbit. A more comprehensive monitoring campaign might reveal occasional flares or other transient activity they missed. Still, the overall picture emerging from radio, X-ray, and atmospheric observations paints K2-18 as an unusually calm system.

That calmness creates ideal conditions for preserving planetary atmospheres and obtaining clean transmission spectra, the very observations that revealed those tantalising potential bio-signatures in the first place. While we're still far from confirming life on K2-18 b, at least the planet appears to orbit a star considerate enough not to blast away its atmosphere before we get the chance to study it properly.

Source : Upper Limits on Radio Emission from the K2-18 System