Webb Looks Right into the Flame Nebula

The Flame Nebula otherwise known as NGC 2024, is an emission nebula located in the constellation Orion. It's a stellar nursery that gets its common name from its flame-like appearance when viewed through optical telescopes. In my opinion it’s actually one of the few astronomical objects that look like their name! It measures around 30 light years across and is part of the giant Orion Molecular Cloud Complex, one of the most active star forming regions in our Galaxy. The nebula is illuminated by the star Alnitak, the easternmost star in Orion's Belt, whose ultraviolet radiation causes the hydrogen gas to glow. Inside the Flame Nebula, pockets of gas and dust are collapsing to form new stars.

This is the Flame Nebula in visible light (broadband). The bright star above it Alnitak. The nebulae to the upper left of it are IC 431 and IC 432. Captured by amateur astronomer Chuck Ayoub. Target: Flame Nebula Imaging Telescope: Celestron RASA (400 focal length) Focuser: Celestron Electronic Focuser Mount: Sky-Watcher EQ6-R Pro Imaging Camera: ZWO ASI533MC Color Total Exposure Time: 9.39 hours (Credit : Chuck Ayoub)

Recently, a team of astronomers have used the JWST to observe the Flame Nebula and the resultant image is nothing short of stunning. This was only possible because of the amazing capabilities of JWST and its incredible infrared capabilities. It was launched in December 2021 and operates from a position 1.6 million km from Earth. From this vantage point, the 6.5-meter mirror captures light that has traveled for billions of years. It’s the infrared capability that enabled astronomers to peer through the dense dust and gas that typically obscure our view and grab the stunning images of the Flame.

Artist impression of the James Webb Space Telescope (Credit : NASA)

JWST operates primarily in the infrared spectrum from 0.6 to 28 micron (visible light is 0.38 to 0.7 microns) and, at this wavelength it can detect light that has been stretched by the expansion of the universe or obscured by dust. Its four scientific instruments; NIRCam, NIRSpec, MIRI, and FGS/NIRISS are designed to capture infrared radiation . NIRCam and NIRSpec excel at detecting near-infrared light which is ideal for observing distant galaxies and exoplanets, while MIRI extends capabilities into the mid-infrared range, crucial for studying cooler objects like protoplanetary disks and newly forming stars.

The image released is a composite image and reveals the dusty nebulosity captured across multiple wavelengths. The main part of the image displays the nebula in visible light, showing wispy plumes extending from a central pillar. There are then two tilted white squares superimposed that highlight specific regions of interest within the structure which were targeted by JWST. The right third of the composition contains two near-infrared views of these highlighted areas, where light has been colour-coded by wavelength: blue represents 1.15-1.4 microns, green shows 1.82 microns, orange depicts 3.6 microns, and red indicates 4.3 microns.

Throughout all images, stars of varying colours—red, blue, and white—are scattered across the field of view, while the near-infrared views reveal a different view offering information about the nebula's composition that is not visible in optical wavelengths alone.

Source : Flame Nebula in visible and infrared light