Webb Could Detect if Supermassive Black Holes Formed Directly

One of the most perplexing discoveries in modern astronomy has been finding supermassive black holes, some weighing billions of times more than our Sun, in galaxies that formed less than 750 million years after the Big Bang. They appear to have grown impossibly fast, challenging our understanding of how black holes form and evolve.

The traditional path for black hole formation involves stellar collapse, where a massive star dies and leave behind black holes typically weighing just a few times more than the Sun. But for these stellar remnants to grow into billion solar mass giants in the early universe would require feeding at impossible rates for exceptionally long periods.

Image showing the changes in the black hole at the centre of the galaxy known as M87 (Credit : NASA/JPL)

A team of scientists may have found a way to spot supermassive black holes when they are forming by looking for a particular type of light they emit during their violent birth process. Enter the "Direct Collapse" scenario, a proposed mechanism where massive clouds of primordial gas collapse directly into supermassive black hole seeds without first forming stars. This process could create intermediate mass black holes weighing 100,000 to 10 million solar masses, providing a much more reasonable starting point for rapid growth into supermassive black holes.

The New research by Yang Luo1 and Isaac Shlosman, suggests that these precursors to the universe's most massive black holes could be detectable as they form, potentially solving one of astronomy's biggest mysteries. The key requirement for direct collapse process is maintaining the gas at atomic hydrogen's cooling temperature of about 10,000 Kelvin, preventing the fragmentation that would lead to star formation instead. Under these conditions, massive gas clouds can collapse directly into dense cores that eventually become black hole seeds.

The research focuses on detecting a specific type of light called Lyman-alpha emission which happens when hydrogen atoms absorb and re-emit ultraviolet radiation. During direct collapse, this emission represents one of the primary cooling processes, carrying away energy as the gas cloud contracts.

The New Horizons sky map shown Lyman-alpha emission centred on the anti-Sun direction (Credit : G. Randall Gladstone)

Previous models assumed spherical collapse, which would trap the photons and destroy them through quantum processes. However, the researchers propose a more realistic scenario involving rotating gas that forms an accretion disk around the central mass concentration. This creates a bi-conical outflow pattern, essentially funnels along the rotation axis where radiation can escape.

Using sophisticated computer simulations and radiation transfer calculations, the duo discovered that substantial fractions of Lyman-alpha photons can escape through these outflow channels. For a pre-supermassive black hole object at redshift 10 (when the universe was only about 500 million years old), more than 95% of the Lyman-alpha radiation could escape and potentially be detected.

The research shows that the James Webb Space Telescope's NIRSpec instrument might be able to detect these signals with its multi-object spectroscopy mode and about 10,000 seconds of observation time.

NIRSpec prior to installation on the James Webb Space Telescope and without its Optical Assembly Cover (Credit : Astrium GmbH)

What makes this discovery particularly exciting is that the Lyman-alpha emission from direct collapse objects should have distinctive characteristics that distinguish them from other celestial sources. The researchers found that these pre-supermassive black hole objects would produce highly asymmetric spectral lines with extended red tails, features not typically seen in normal galaxies or established quasars.

The ability to detect these objects would open a new window into the early universe's most dramatic events. Unlike formed supermassive black holes surrounded by bright accretion disks, these pre-black hole objects would be relatively metal-free, representing truly primordial conditions.

One crucial aspect of this research is timing. The direct collapse process and associated Lyman-alpha emission likely occurs during a relatively brief phase before the central object becomes a true black hole. This narrow detection window emphasises the importance of systematic surveys to catch these objects during their formation.

If confirmed through observations, this research could fundamentally change our understanding of how the universe's most massive black holes formed, providing direct evidence for one of the most exotic scenarios in theoretical astrophysics. The first detection of a direct collapse object through its Lyman-alpha emission would represent a major milestone in understanding the origins of supermassive black holes that shaped the structure of the early universe.

Source : Direct Collapse pre-SMBH Objects as Ly α Emitters