Water Ice Found in Another Star System

Water ice shapes the outer regions of our Solar System in profound ways, forming the thick crusts of moons like Europa and Enceladus that hide subsurface oceans, constituting major portions of Uranus and Neptune, and providing structure to countless comets and Kuiper Belt objects including Pluto. Beyond merely existing, this ice actively participates in exotic geological processes through sublimation, cryovolcanism, and tidal heating, creating some of the most dynamic environments beyond Earth while preserving chemical signatures from our Solar System's birth nearly 4.6 billion years ago.

The icy nucleus of of Comet Hartley 2 imaged by theDeep Impact(EPOXI) mission on November 2010 (Credit : NASA)

A new study, published in Nature, reports that observations using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has confirmed the presence of crystalline water ice in a dusty debris disk orbiting a Sun-like star 155 light-years away, validating hints previously detected by the retired Spitzer Space Telescope in 2008. Lead researcher Chen Xie of Johns Hopkins University emphasised that JWST's unprecedented spectral data revealed not just ordinary water ice but specifically crystalline water ice, the same form found in Saturn's rings and objects in our solar system's Kuiper Belt.

Artist impression of the Spitzer Space Telescope hinted at water ice in 2008 (Credit : NASA/JPL-Caltech)

This breakthrough, as noted by co-author Christine Chen of the Space Telescope Science Institute, finally enables researchers to study how water ice, which is crucial for giant planet formation functions across planetary systems, not just our own.

The young star HD 181327 is just 23 million years old compared to our 4.6 billion year old Sun and hosts an active debris disk that the team believe resembles our own Kuiper Belt billions of years ago. JWST's observations reveal a significant dust-free gap between the star and its debris disk. It's here that frequent collisions between icy bodies continuously release tiny particles of dusty water ice perfectly sized for JWST to detect.

The water ice in the HD 181327 system is unevenly distributed, with the highest concentration—over 20%—in the cold, outer region of its debris disk, and much less (about 8%) in the middle. Near the star, almost no ice was detected, likely due to vaporisation by ultraviolet light or ice being trapped inside unseen planetesimals. The team used the JWST's Near Infra-Red Spectrograph which can detect faint dust from space. Though slightly more massive and hotter than the Sun, HD 181327 offers a valuable look at what our early Solar System may have been like.

JWST's Near Infra-Red Spectrograph (Credit : Astrium GmbH)

As astronomers continue mapping the presence of water ice across star systems, these discoveries build toward a more comprehensive understanding of planetary formation and evolution throughout the Galaxy. The striking similarities between HD 181327's debris disk and our own Kuiper Belt not only validate theoretical models but also suggest that our Solar System's development may be more representative than unique.

Future JWST observations of additional debris disks will likely reveal whether the patterns observed in HD 181327—with ice concentrations increasing at greater distances from the host star—represent a universal principle of planetary systems. This research opens exciting possibilities for understanding how water, essential for life as we know it, gets distributed during a planetary system's formation and potentially delivered to habitable zones where rocky planets reside. As we learn more about water in the Galaxy, we're ultimately learning more about the conditions that may have set the stage for Earth's own evolution and the emergence of life billions of years ago.

