Well, it's time to talk about everyone's favourite topic these days: artificial intelligence. Specifically, what's our overall policy about it here at Universe Today?

Here's the short answer

We won't be using AI to generate content on the site. We won't write stories with AI, or make pictures, we won't make background music, and we won't generate video clips using AI.

I plan to pay humans to create Universe Today content until the robots make this career untenable.

Is that something you'd like to support? Join our https://patron.com/universetoday and join the others who are keeping Universe Today independent and ad-free.

Join our Patreon. Support our work. Credit: Anton Podznyakov

Here's the long answer

First, a preamble. My background is in computer science, and the tech nerd in me has been watching with fascination and excitement at the growing capabilities of the technology. I've built an incredible set of personal tools that help me manage the Universe Today website, organize our podcast catalog, transcribe interviews, and so much more. I'm starting to run out of ideas for things to build, which has never happened to me before.

As a person who shares a planet with other humans, I'm concerned about a growing divide between those with access to technology and those without. I'm saddened by the training of LLMs on the work of artists without any compensation to mass produce competing work. I'm working overtime to patch up and harden computers that are getting shredded by automated hacking tools. I'm deeply concerned about our inability to control all this, and a seeming unwillingness to even bother by the people making this technology.

If you're building a machine that can destroy humanity... DON'T BUILD THE MACHINE. Seriously.

As a person who likes to watch stuff, play games, and read interesting stories, the Internet is starting to feel like a minefield. I'll start to watch a YouTube video and hear the telltale "it's not X it's Y," and realize that I'm just listening to an AI script. Creators I've been following for a decade have suddenly replaced their real, authentic presence with a script from Claude.

It's heartbreaking, but it's understandable. The pressure growing to produce more content, faster, faster. And when everyone else is using AI, you'd have to be an idiot not to do the same.

I recently did a poll on my YouTube channel asking my audience how they feel about AI-generated videos. What would they do if they knew an excellent video was generated by AI? About 75% of you would stop watching, and about 25% would keep going. Humanity's collective response seems to be ambivalence.

The result of our user poll. We asked you if you'd stop watching a video if you knew it was written by AI. Credit: Universe Today/YouTube

The main problem right now (apart from the society-wrenching chaos of summoning the machine god), is that we don't know when something was written by AI and when it was done by a human. I know your AI detection skills are top notch and you'd never be fooled by an AI script, but I promise you... you have. And it's just going to get worse.

I don't hate AI, sometimes, I love it. I especially miss the Will Smith Eats Spaghetti era when AI videos were like a cyberpunk fever dream. But I hate being lied to. I hate being deceived by someone who is presenting a video, or writing an essay, or sharing a heartfelt post on Reddit, implying that this is their actual opinion. But it's not, they outsourced it to an AI. I could just skip the middleman and ask the AI directly. "Dear Claude, please write me an essay about who would win in a fight, Batman or Wolverine. Now turn it into a video."

Here's a video I recently did about how I feel about watching videos and discovering they're made with AI.

The answer is disclosure. Just say what you did, so I don't have to check your work with Pangram and discover that 100% of your video script was written by AI.

And if you do disclose, then I and the other potential consumers of your content can decide for ourselves if we want to watch it, or read it, or listen to it. 25% will stick around, apparently.

You're probably wondering at this point why the publisher of Universe Today is giving you his personal take on AI content. Why not just explain my policies, put it in the footer or something?

Because I'm human, I'm grieving, but I'm in a position to do something about it.

The Actual Policy

So here you go.

Universe Today is a space news website, written by humans, for humans. This means that humans chose our topics and story ideas, and humans did the reporting and writing to bring you the articles on the website. We don't use generative AI to produce articles, images, music or video clips on the website, in our podcasts or videos.

One caveat on images/videos. These are often provided by the original researchers or press office (et tu NASA?), and are sometimes made with a blend of AI and human artwork. We don't always spot it, but we replace the visuals when we do, or clearly identify them. If you think we got it wrong, [let us know].

Our words were written by humans, but quotes from researchers, or captions supplied by news sources might be written by AI. That's on them, we're not their Dad.

We may use AI coding assistance for internal development projects. We may also use AI tools for literature search, translation, transcription, grammar and spelling. We'll use AI to assist in researching a topic to better understand it, but it's only there to help a human make something better

If we get something wrong, we'll fix it in the article and let you know what changed.

And we'll keep doing this until we go out of business, due to a lack of patrons, complete irrelevance, or the end of the world.

Join our https://patron.com/universetoday to help make this a viable strategy for us.

The day we decided to remove all the advertising from Universe Today and be supported 100% by our patrons.