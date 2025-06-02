The Hidden Rings of the Milky Way

Radio astronomy opens a window onto the invisible universe. While our eyes can detect visible light, countless objects in space emit radiation at much longer wavelengths, in the radio portion of the electromagnetic spectrum. Where visible light gets blocked by interstellar dust, radio waves pass through unrestricted revealing objects that remain completely invisible to traditional telescopes. Radio telescopes detect these waves, revealing phenomena that optical telescopes simply cannot see. Radio waves also penetrate Earth's atmosphere far more easily than many other wavelengths, making ground-based radio observatories incredibly effective tools for exploring the universe.

MeerKAT is one such radio telescope, although it’s actually a network of 64 antennas spread across eight kilometres of South Africa. Operating at 1.3 GHz, it picked up previously undiscovered ring shaped structures during a survey of the Galactic Plane. What makes these rings particularly fascinating is their sheer diversity. About 40 percent contain isolated infrared sources at their centres, while roughly half show extended structures visible in mid or far infrared wavelengths. Surprisingly perhaps, several rings appear only in radio observations with no counterpart at any other wavelength. Nearly one in five features a central radio point source, suggestion there may be ongoing stellar activity within.

The MeerKAT radio telescopes (Credit : Square Kilometre Array Organisation (SKAO) / South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO))

The origins of these mysterious circles span the full spectrum of stellar evolution. Some are likely planetary nebulae, the gaseous and dusty remains of dying stars. Others may be expanding shells of material from stellar explosions, or nova shells from less violent stellar outbursts. The researchers also suspect that many rings originate from evolved massive stars like Wolf-Rayet stars and luminous blue variables, whose powerful stellar winds blast away their outer layers.

James Webb Space Telescope image of the Wolf–Rayet star WR 124 and the nebula M1–67 surrounding it. Stars like this may be responsible for the radio rings just discovered (Credit : NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)

Beyond their stellar origins, some rings might have more exotic explanations. A handful could be distant galaxies warped by gravitational lensing, or even examples of odd radio circles, a newly discovered class of astronomical object whose nature remains well and truly up for discussion. The team did manage however to propose tentative classifications for nearly 60 percent of their sample by cross referencing multiple wavelength observations and existing astronomical catalogues. Definitive answers on their origins thought will require follow up observations with even higher resolution instruments.

These discoveries highlight how much remains unknown about our own Galaxy's population. Many of these objects had never been catalogued before, suggesting that radio surveys with MeerKAT and similar next generation instruments are revealing populations of celestial objects that previous surveys simply couldn't detect. Each ring tells a story about stellar evolution, death, and the complex processes shaping our Galaxy, waiting for astronomers to decode its message.

Source : MeerKAT discovery of 164 compact radio rings toward the Galactic Plane