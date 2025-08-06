Scientists Crack Earth's Magnetic Field Puzzle

Earth's magnetic field acts like an invisible shield, protecting our planet from harmful cosmic radiation that would otherwise strip away our atmosphere and make life nearly impossible. Unlike Mars, which lost most of its magnetic protection and now faces constant bombardment from space particles, Earth has maintained this critical defence system for billions of years.

Artist impression of the interior structure of the Earth (Credit : CharlesC)

But how did this protective field form, and could it have existed when our planet was much younger? New research from scientists at ETH Zurich and Southern University of Science and Technology in China provides answers that fundamentally reshape our understanding of early Earth.

It’s long been understood that Earth's magnetic field comes from what's called the "dynamo effect." Deep inside our planet, the liquid iron and nickel core slowly cools over time, creating circular currents of flowing metal called convection currents. As Earth rotates, these currents twist into screw-like patterns, generating electric currents that produce our magnetic field.

Illustration of the dynamo mechanism that generates the Earth's magnetic field: convection currents of fluid metal in the Earth's outer core, driven by heat flow from the inner core, organised into rolls by the Coriolis force, generate circulating electric currents, which supports the magnetic field (Credit : Andrew Z Colvin)

However, there was a significant gap in this theory. About one billion years ago, Earth's inner core began to crystallise and solidify. Before that time, the entire core was completely liquid. The big question was whether this fully liquid core could have generated the magnetic field necessary to protect early life.

The research team developed computer models to simulate whether a completely liquid core could generate a stable magnetic field, using calculations performed on the Piz Daint high-performance computer. What made their study particularly interesting was their ability to minimise the influence of the Earth's core viscosity to negligible levels, something no previous research had achieved. Their simulations demonstrated though that Earth's magnetic field could indeed have been generated billions of years ago in much the same way it operates today.

"Until now, no one has ever managed to perform such calculations under these correct physical conditions.” - lead author Yufeng Lin from the Southern University of Science and Technology in China.

This discovery has far reaching implications for our understanding of how life developed on Earth. Billions of years ago, life apparently benefited from the magnetic shield, which blocked harmful radiation from space, making its development possible in the first place. Without this protection, the it’s believed that the intense radiation would have made Earth's surface far too hostile to the delicate chemical processes that eventually led to living organisms.

The magnetic field essentially gave life on Earth a head start, creating a safer environment where complex molecules could form and evolve without being constantly disrupted by high energy particles from space.

Understanding Earth's magnetic field isn't just about ancient history, it’s crucial for our modern world. The magnetic field plays a crucial role in making satellite communications and many other aspects of modern civilisation possible. GPS systems, power grids, and communication networks all depend on this invisible shield. However, the field has flipped its polarity thousands of times throughout Earth's history, and scientists have recently observed rapid shifts in magnetic north's position. By gaining a better understanding about how the magnetic field works, researchers can make more accurate predictions about future changes and future flips that might affect our technology dependent society.

Source : A fully liquid Earth’s core also generates a magnetic field