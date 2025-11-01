Scientists Confirm the Universe Was Hotter in the Past

When you open your fridge, you expect it to be cooler than your kitchen. Similarly, when astronomers look back billions of years into the universe's history, they expect to find it was hotter than today. A team of Japanese researchers has just confirmed this prediction with remarkable precision, offering one of the strongest tests yet of our understanding of how the universe evolved.

Led by doctoral student Tatsuya Kotani and Professor Tomoharu Oka from Keio University, the research team measured the temperature of the cosmic microwave background radiation which is the faint afterglow of the Big Bang that permeates all of space. But they didn't measure it as it appears today. Instead, they looked at light that has traveled for seven billion years to reach us, effectively taking the universe's temperature in the distant past.

Their measurement? 5.13 degrees above absolute zero (±0.06 K), roughly double today's temperature of 2.7 K. This isn't just a curious fact it's a fundamental prediction of Big Bang theory that the universe should cool as it expands, and therefore should have been hotter the further back you look.

Two of the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA) 12-metre antennas (Credit : Iztok Bončina/ESO)

What makes this measurement special is its precision. Using archived data from the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA) in Chile, the team analysed light from a distant quasar. As this light traveled through space, it interacted with the cosmic background radiation, leaving telltale signatures that allowed the researchers to determine its temperature with unprecedented accuracy.

This is the most precise measurement ever obtained at this intermediate distance in the history of the universe. Previous measurements existed for both the very early universe and the present day, but this fills in a crucial middle chapter of the story.

This all matters because the study of the universe's origin and evolution rests upon a framework called the standard model. This model makes specific, testable predictions about how the universe should behave. The temperature measurement from Kotani's team matches those predictions almost perfectly, reinforcing confidence that our understanding of cosmological evolution is on solid ground.

I’m a big one for using analogies so think about a weather forecast. If the forecast predicts rain and you see puddles forming, you gain confidence in the meteorologist's model. Similarly, when cosmologists predict a specific temperature for the universe seven billion years ago and observations confirm it, we gain confidence in our models.

Source : ALMA Confirms a Hotter Early Universe with Record-Precision Measurement of the CMB