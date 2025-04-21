NASA's Lucy Probe Snaps Its Closeup of a Weirdly Shaped Asteroid

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft made a successful flyby of the second asteroid on its must-see list over the weekend, and sent back imagery documenting the elongated object’s bizarre double-lobed shape.

It turns out that asteroid Donaldjohanson — which was named after the anthropologist who discovered the fossils of a human ancestor called Lucy — is what’s known as a contact binary, with a couple of ridges in its narrow neck. In today’s image advisory, NASA compares the ridged structure to a pair of nested ice cream cones.

“Asteroid Donaldjohanson has strikingly complicated geology,” said Hal Levison, a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute who serves as the Lucy mission’s principal investigator. “As we study the complex structures in detail, they will reveal important information about the building blocks and collisional processes that formed the planets in our solar system.”

Lucy came as close as 600 miles (960 kilometers) to Donaldjohanson on April 20, snapping images every two seconds or so as it zoomed past. The pictures confirmed the asteroid’s status as a contact binary — that is, a compound object formed by the sticky collision of two smaller celestial bodies. Donaldjohanson is somewhat larger than it was previously thought to be, with a length of about 5 miles (8 kilometers) and a width of 2 miles (3.5 kilometers) at the widest point.