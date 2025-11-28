Modeling Venus Volcanic Plumes to Cloud-Level Heights

What is the importance of studying explosive volcanism on Venus? This is what a recent study published in the *Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets* hopes to address as a team of scientists investigated the potential altitudes of explosive volcanism on Venus. This study has the potential to help scientists better understand the present volcanic activity on Venus, along with gaining insight about its formation and evolution and other planetary bodies throughout the solar system and beyond.

For the study, the researchers used a computer modeling program called FPLUME, which is a 1-D eruptive plume model developed in 2016 for ascertaining the height of volcanic plumes on Earth that can be used for ascertaining hazard risks. To adapt FPLUME for Venus, the researchers had to adjust several parameters, including gravity changes (90-91% of Earth), atmospheric and heat differences (90-92x and 465°C (870°F) of Earth, respectively), and atmospheric viscosity (greater carbon dioxide levels). After analyzing several attributes for volcanic plumes, including wind shear, vertical dispersion, and plume content, the researchers ascertained that plumes from explosive volcanism on Venus could reach altitudes of 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and potentially 45 kilometers (28 miles) under certain conditions, the latter of which could reach the floor level of Venus’ clouds.

The study concluded, “Volcanic injection into the atmosphere potentially plays a role in climatic processes on Venus. While the majority of volcanism could be effusive or passive degassing, the present study shows that explosive volcanism would preferably reach altitudes up to 15 km above the vent. The majority of the plumes are reaching NBL [Neutral Buoyancy Layer], but only a fraction are stable. Plumes at high latitudes and from high mountains can propagate higher. Under certain conditions, large values for temperature, velocity and mass flux at the vent, plumes can reach the VenSpec-H multiple species observability region and into the clouds, but no plumes are reaching cloud-top altitudes at the Equator.”

The goal of the study was to use volcanism to better understand the climate history of Venus, which currently exhibits a “runaway greenhouse” effect. This is from a feedback loop caused by an increase in carbon dioxide and water vapor in its atmosphere as the amount of solar energy increased long ago when our Sun was growing and getting brighter. This research could then be useful in helping climate scientists predict the future of Earth’s climate and whether our planet is on track for its own version of a runaway greenhouse effect.

Additionally, better understanding the climate history of Venus could help develop models for exoplanet conditions and whether they could harbor life as we know it, or even as we don’t know it. These types of exoplanets are called exo-Venuses, and one example is Gliese 12 b, which is an Earth-sized exoplanet located approximately 40 light-years from Earth and is estimated to have an equilibrium temperature of 42°C (107°F). Equilibrium temperature is when no heat transfer occurs, and Earth’s theoretical equilibrium temperature is -18°C (0°F).

This study comes as NASA is preparing to send its DAVINCI and VERITAS missions to Venus in the 2030s, which are an atmospheric probe and orbiter, respectively. The goal of DAVINCI will be to plunge into Venus’ atmosphere and ascertain its composition while obtaining the first high-resolution images of Venus’ surface. in contrast, VERITAS will orbit the planet while obtaining updated radar images of Venus’ surface, which has not been done since NASA’s Magellan spacecraft in the 1980s. As a result, researchers have been forced to use Magellan’s images for research, but VERITAS will provide an updated cache of images to compare surface changes over the last several decades, specifically volcanism.

What new insight into Venusian explosive volcanism will researchers make in the coming years and decades? Only time will tell, and this is why we science!

As always, keep doing science & keep looking up!