Humble Yeast Has Planetary Survival Skills

Mars is not the most hostile place in our Solar System to life but isn’t somewhere to put on your holiday itinerary just yet. Any organism attempting to survive there would face meteorite impacts, extreme temperature changes, ionising radiation cutting through the thin atmosphere, and highly oxidising salts in the Martian soil that destabilise the molecular bonds holding proteins and cells together. It's a combination of factors that, when taken together would seem insurmountable for most terrestrial life to get a foothold.

The surface of Mars captured by Viking 1 (Credit : NASA/ Mary A. Dale-Bannister/ Washington University in St. Louis/ NSSDCA Photo Gallery)

Yet Saccharomyces cerevisiae, the humble baker's yeast we use in kitchens worldwide, has demonstrated remarkable resilience when subjected to simulated Martian conditions. A research team led by Purusharth Rajyaguru from the Indian Institute of Science exposed yeast cells to two particularly harsh Mars like stressors: shock waves at 5.6 Mach intensity and sodium perchlorate concentrations similar to those found in Martian soil. The results reveal that yeast doesn't just survive these conditions, it even has sophisticated molecular strategies for coping with them.

The key to yeast's survival lies in structures called ribonucleoprotein condensates, or RNP condensates for short. When stressed, yeast cells rapidly assemble these protective complexes made from RNA and proteins. You can think of them a little as shelters that form and appear within a matter of minutes whenever danger is present until the threat passes.Yeast cells can form different types of these protective shelters, each designed to handle specific threats.

Saccharomyces cerevisiae, the yeast variant used in the study (Credit : Mogana Das Murtey and Patchamuthu Ramasamy)

When researchers exposed yeast to shock waves mimicking meteorite impacts, the cells assembled stress granules and P-bodies, both of which are RNP condensates. Perchlorate treatment triggered P-body formation but not stress granules, suggesting yeast tailors its defensive response to different threats. Remarkably, yeast survived exposure to both stressors simultaneously, though the growth slowed considerably which given the conditions is hardly surprising.

The research team tested yeast variants incapable of assembling these protective structures and found they performed poorly under Martian conditions, confirming that RNP condensate formation isn't just a side effect of stress but an active survival mechanism. The team also analysed which specific genetic messages were disrupted by Mars like conditions, providing a model of how these stressors affect cellular function at the genetic level. This detailed understanding of yeast's stress response could help predict how other organisms might fare under similar extraterrestrial conditions.

These findings remind us that life, once established, can prove remarkably tenacious even in the most harshest of conditions. The fact that a simple organism we use to bake bread possesses the capability to survive Martian conditions suggests that the boundary between habitable and uninhabitable environments may be more flexible than we first thought. While Mars remains a challenging destination for life, yeast's resilience offers a glimmer of hope that terrestrial organisms, or perhaps native Martian life, if it exists, might find ways to persist in seemingly impossible places.

Source : Common yeast can survive Martian conditions