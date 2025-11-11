Google's Plan for Space-Based Computing

The Sun produces more power than 100 trillion times humanity's entire electricity generation. In orbit, solar panels can be eight times more productive than their Earth bound counterparts, generating energy almost continuously without the need for heavy battery storage. These facts have led a team of Google researchers to ask what if the best place to scale artificial intelligence isn't on Earth at all, but in space?

Project Suncatcher, Google's latest space mission, envisions constellations of solar powered satellites equipped with processors and connected by laser-based optical links. The concept tackles one of AI's most pressing challenges, the enormous energy demands of large scale machine learning systems, by tapping directly into the Solar System's ultimate power source. A new research paper published by Google describes their progress toward addressing the technical challenges.

This artist's concept shows the Optical Payload for Lasercomm Science (OPALS) and its laser that will beam data to Earth from the International Space Station. This same concept will be used to connect satellites in the new space-based data centres (Credit : NASA/JPL)

The proposed system would operate in a Sun synchronous low Earth orbit, where satellites remain in almost constant sunlight. This orbital choice maximises solar energy collection while minimising battery requirements. However, making space-based AI infrastructure viable requires solving several formidable engineering challenges.

The first involves achieving data centre scale communication speeds between satellites. Large machine learning workloads require distributing tasks across numerous processors with high bandwidth, low latency connections. Delivering performance which is comparable to Earth based data centres requires links supporting tens of terabits per second between satellites. Google's analysis suggests this should be achievable using dense wavelength division multiplexing and spatial multiplexing technology, but only if satellites fly in extremely tight formation, separated by kilometres or less. The research team has already validated this approach with a bench scale demonstration that successfully achieved 1.6 terabits per second total transmission.

Flying satellites in such tight formation presents its own challenge. At their planned altitude of around 650 kilometres, satellites positioned less than a kilometre apart would require careful orbital management. Google developed sophisticated physics simulations to analyse how Earth's non-gravitational field and atmospheric drag would affect these tightly clustered constellations. Their models indicate that only modest station keeping manoeuvres should be needed to maintain stable formations.

Artist impression of the STEREO Observatory spacecraft during solar panel deploy. Satellites in orbit for data centre operation will need to be information at low altitude and will therefore need careful orbital control (Credit : NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory)

Perhaps surprisingly, Google's TPU processors appear remarkably resilient to space conditions. Testing of their Trillium v6e Cloud TPU showed the chips could withstand cumulative radiation doses nearly three times higher than expected over a five year mission before showing irregularities. The High Bandwidth Memory systems proved most sensitive but only began experiencing issues after doses of 2 kilorads, well above the anticipated 750 rads for a shielded five year mission. Whether this all makes financial sense depends heavily on launch costs continuing their decline. Google's analysis suggests that with further improvements in launch technology, costs could fall below $200 per kilogram by the mid-2030s. At that price, launching and operating a space based data centre could become roughly comparable to the energy costs of an equivalent Earth based facility.

