Exoplanetary Systems are Diverse. Our Search for Life Should Be the Same

Scientists are revolutionising the search for extraterrestrial life by challenging our somewhat Earth-centric assumptions about where and how life might exist in the universe. A new review argues that we must embrace the remarkable diversity of exoplanets discovered over the past two decades and consider a much broader range of environments that could potentially host life.

With the James Webb Space Telescope now operational and capable of analyzing exoplanet atmospheres, researchers led by MIT's Sara Seager are pushing for a more inclusive approach to identifying biosignature gases, chemical signs of life on distant worlds. The traditional focus on finding "Earth twins" orbiting Sun-like stars may be too narrow, given the scarcity of such targets and the incredible variety of planetary environments that exist.

Artist's impression of the James Webb Space Telescope (Credit: NASA)

The research highlights how adaptable life on Earth really is. Bacteria can survive and thrive in atmospheres rich in gases like hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide, conditions once thought hostile to life. These extremophiles, organisms that flourish in physically or chemically extreme conditions, demonstrate that life's requirements may be far more flexible than previously assumed.

The bright colors of Grand Prismatic Spring and Yellowstone National Park are produced by thermophiles, a type of extremophile. (Credit: Carsten Steger)

Perhaps most intriguingly, the team explores scenarios where life might exist without any solid ground beneath it. In so-called "cloud biospheres," life could potentially float in the atmospheres of planets where rocky surfaces are too hot to support traditional life forms. These aerial ecosystems might exist in the thick atmospheres of super Earths, in the cloud layers of gas giants.

The researchers also consider life in alternative solvents beyond water, and in hypothetical planetary global oceans where entire worlds are covered in liquid. However, they emphasise one fundamental requirement: life needs metal ions for essential catalytic reactions. This creates an interesting challenge for environments without surface contact, where meteoritic delivery might be the only way to supply these crucial elements.

This new perspective has practical implications for telescopic observations. Instead of focusing solely on oxygen and ozone biosignatures, scientists are developing comprehensive lists of potential life-indicating gases based on the vast array of metabolic byproducts that microbes on Earth produce. This “all small molecule” approach considers any gas that life might produce through metabolism, regardless of whether we see it here on Earth.

We need to widen our search to planets where life 'could' evolve like Venus, where one hypothesis suggests life existed in its atmosphere—although this has yet to be proven (Credit: NASA)

The shift represents a fundamental change in astrobiology from asking "Is this planet like Earth?" to "Could this planet support any form of life we can imagine?" With thousands of known exoplanets showcasing remarkable diversity in mass, size, and orbits, this broader approach significantly expands our chances of detecting life beyond Earth.

As we stand on the brink of potentially discovering biosignatures in alien atmospheres, embracing this diversity may be the key to finally finding life in forms we never expected, in places we never thought to look.

Source: The Diversity of Exoplanetary Environments and the Search for Signs of Life Beyond Earth