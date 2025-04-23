Dazzling Pictures Celebrate Hubble Space Telescope's 35 Years in Orbit

This week brings the Hubble Space Telescope's 35th birthday — but instead of getting presents, the Hubble team is giving out presents in the form of four views of the cosmos, ranging from a glimpse of Mars to a glittering picture of a far-out galaxy.

It’s the latest observance of a tradition that goes back decades, in which NASA and the Space Telescope Science Institute release pictures to celebrate the anniversary of Hubble’s launch into Earth orbit aboard the space shuttle Discovery on April 24, 1990.

“Hubble opened a new window to the universe when it launched 35 years ago,” Shawn Domagal-Goldman, acting director of the Astrophysics Division at NASA Headquarters, said today in an image advisory marking the occasion.

“The fact that it is still operating today is a testament to the value of our flagship observatories, and provides critical lessons for the Habitable Worlds Observatory, which we plan to be serviceable in the spirit of Hubble.”

Hubble didn’t get off to a smooth start. After the 24,000-pound observatory was deployed, scientists discovered that its nearly 8-foot-wide mirror had a manufacturing flaw. In 1993, during the first of five servicing missions, astronauts installed hardware that greatly improved the sharpness of Hubble’s images.

Since then, Hubble’s observations have revolutionized astronomy, contributing to discoveries related to exoplanets, black holes, the nature of the early universe, the existence of dark energy and the accelerating expansion of the cosmos. NASA says Hubble has made nearly 1.7 million observations so far, focusing on about 55,000 astronomical targets and resulting in more than 22,000 research papers.

All those discoveries, and all those images, endeared Hubble to the general public. The loss of the shuttle Columbia and its crew in 2003 led NASA to suspend plans for much-needed repairs, but because of the resulting outcry over the telescope’s potential demise, the space agency agreed to a final servicing mission that took place in 2009.