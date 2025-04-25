Curiosity is Making Tracks Across the Surface of Mars

Mars, often called the Red Planet due to its rusty iron oxide surface, is the fourth planet from the Sun in our Solar System. It has a thin atmosphere composed primarily of carbon dioxide and a landscape marked by massive extinct volcanoes with the largest canyon in our Solar System. It’s accompanied by two small moons, Phobos and Deimos and though currently inhospitable to human life, Mars remains a prime target for exploration and scientific research, with various rovers and orbiters studying its terrain for signs of ancient water activity and potential past microbial life.

The atmosphere of Mars (Credit : NASA)

One of our nearest astronomical neighbours, Mars has been explored by countless automated spacecraft and rovers. The Mars Curiosity rover is one of the latest, officially named the Mars Science Laboratory, and landed on the red planet in August 2012. About the size of a small car, this robotic explorer has been exploring the terrain of Gale Crater, climbing Mount Sharp, and conducting sophisticated scientific analysis of Martian soil and rocks. It’s equipped with 17 cameras, a laser for vaporising rocks, and various instruments for detecting organic compounds, Curiosity has made groundbreaking discoveries including evidence of ancient lakes and streams, organic molecules, and seasonal methane fluctuations.

Curiosity was initially designed for a two-year primary mission. However, thanks to its radioisotope thermoelectric generator power source, Curiosity has continued operating for over a decade beyond, long after its expected lifespan. The rover's suite of scientific instruments includes the Chemistry and Camera complex (ChemCam) that uses laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy to analyze rock composition from a distance, the Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) instrument for detecting organic compounds, and the Dynamic Albedo of Neutrons (DAN) experiment to search for subsurface water.

Curiosity Rover against the Martian landscape (Credit : NASA)

Throughout this extended mission, Curiosity has made several significant discoveries that have changed our understanding of Mars. It confirmed that Gale Crater once contained a lake environment with conditions potentially suitable for microbial life, identified complex organic molecules preserved in ancient mudstones, and detected mysterious seasonal variations in atmospheric methane levels that continue to puzzle scientists.

Overall, the rover has traveled more than 25 kilometres across challenging terrain, gradually climbing the slopes of Mount Sharp (Aeolis Mons) to study the changing geological layers that represent different periods in Martian history. Its longevity has allowed scientists to observe seasonal changes and weather patterns over multiple Martian years, providing invaluable data about the planet's current environmental conditions and how they may have evolved over billions of years.

The latest image released by NASA of the Curiosity Rover shows it trundelling along at a crazy and hair raising 0.16 km/h. It is perhaps the first time the rover has been captured from orbit as it moves across the Martian surface. Looking ahead though, Mars exploration continues to expand with more rover’s and the Ingenuity helicopter that explored the Jezero Crater, while other space agencies and private companies develop their own missions. These efforts focus on understanding Mars' geological history, searching for signs of life, and assessing potential human habitability. The knowledge gathered by Curiosity and other missions forms the essential foundation as humanity considers establishing a permanent presence on the Red Planet—potentially transforming Mars from a scientific curiosity into our first interplanetary outpost in the coming decades.

Source : NASA Orbiter Spots Curiosity Rover Making Tracks to Next Science Stop