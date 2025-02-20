The Artemis II Boosters are Stacked

NASA engineers are pressing ahead with preparations for the Artemis II mission unless someone tells them otherwise. The ambitious flight will send four astronauts on a trajectory similar to Apollo 8’s historic lunar journey, with the crew traveling around the Moon in an Orion Capsule before returning to Earth. A crucial milestone in the mission preparations was reached as technicians completed the assembly of the Space Launch System’s twin solid rocket boosters inside the Vehicle Assembly Building. The stacking process began in late November 2024 and concluded on February 19th.



In a significant step forward for our return to the Moon, NASA engineers at Kennedy Space Center have finished assembling the massive solid rocket boosters that will power the Artemis II mission. The stacking operation, completed on 19 February 2025, marks a key milestone in preparation for the first crewed lunar mission since Apollo. As someone who never saw the Apollo Moon landings, I’m excited.

Aldrin on the Moon. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module Eagle during the Apollo 11 mission. Mission commander Neil Armstrong took this photograph with a 70mm lunar surface camera. While astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin explored the Sea of Tranquility region of the moon, astronaut Michael Collins remained with the command and service modules in lunar orbit. Image Credit: NASA

The assembly process began on 20 November 2024, inside Kennedy’s amazing Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), where generations of Moon rockets have been built. Using techniques that have been refined over decades of spaceflight experience, technicians employed one of the facility’s overhead cranes to carefully position each segment of the twin boosters.

These solid rocket boosters represent modern engineering at its best, being assembled on Mobile Launcher 1, a huge structure standing 380 feet tall – roughly the height of a 38-story building. This launch platform serves a number of different functions, acting as both the assembly base for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, and the launch platform from which the mission will eventually depart for the Moon.

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen at sunset atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B as preparations for launch continue, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

The completed boosters will form part of the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA, more powerful even than Saturn V that took Apollo astronauts to the Moon. When ignited, these twin rockets will generate millions of pounds of thrust, working in together with the SLS core stage to lift the Orion spacecraft and its four-person crew toward the Moon.

Apollo 11 launch using the Saturn V rocket

Artemis II represents a historic moment in space exploration as the first time humans will venture beyond low Earth orbit since 1972. The mission profile calls for a crew of four astronauts to journey around the Moon in the Orion spacecraft, testing critical systems and procedures before future missions attempt lunar landings.

The successful completion of booster stacking demonstrates the expertise of NASA’s engineering teams. Each segment had to be perfectly aligned and secured, with no room for error in a process that demands accuracy. The boosters will eventually help propel the spacecraft to speeds exceeding 17,000 miles per hour – fast enough to break free of Earth’s gravity and get to the Moon.

With this milestone achieved, NASA continues toward launch, carefully checking and testing each system to ensure the safety of the crew and the success of this ambitious mission to return humans to deep space.

Moon, here we come, once again.

Source : Artemis II Rocket Booster Stacking Complete