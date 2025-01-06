A Dragon Reveals Individual Stars From A Time When the Universe Was Half Its Present Age

One powerful way to study the galaxies is to study individual stars. By looking at the ages, types, and distribution of stars in the Milky Way, we’ve captured a detailed snapshot of how our galaxy formed and evolved. The only problem with this approach is that we can only do this for a handful of galaxies. Even with the most powerful telescopes, we can only see individual stars in the Milky Way and nearby galaxies such as Andromeda. For galaxies billions of light years away, individual stars blur together, and the best we can do is observe the overall spectra of galaxies, not individual stars. But thanks to a chance alignment, we can now observe dozens of stars in a galaxy so distant we see it at a time when the Universe was half its present age.

The results are published in Nature Astronomy, and they focus on JWST observations of a cluster of galaxies known as Abell 370. This galactic cluster is famous because it acts as a gravitational lens for more distant galaxies behind it. You can see them as arcs of light in the image above. One prominent arc, highlighted in the image, is known as The Dragon. It is made up of the lensed and magnified images of several galaxies, the light of which has traveled 5 to 7 billion years to reach us.

The Dragon has been studied before using observations from the Hubble Space Telescope, and from these studies astronomers have been able to see a handful of blue supergiant stars, which are the largest and brightest main sequence stars. But identifying individual stars is notoriously difficult. In this new study, the team used JWST observations of The Dragon from 2022 and 2023. Since the Webb is capable of capturing high-resolution images in the infrared, it’s perfectly suited to study the spectra of redshifted stars in the cosmic middle age.

Individual stars identified in the Dragon arc in 2022 and 2023. Credit: Yoshinobu Fudamoto, et al

But even the Webb would be hard-pressed to identify more than a few bright stars within The Dragon, were it not for a second effect of gravitational lensing known as microlensing. Within the distant galaxy, two stars can line up just so, and the more distant star is gravitationally magnified for a short time, like a flare. This allows astronomers to study the spectra of the distant star. So a galaxy from 7 billion years ago is lensed into a bright arc of light by the Abell 370 cluster, and within that galaxy stars are further microlensed by a stellar alignment.

The team was able to identify more than 40 microlensing events, and was therefore able to capture the spectra of more than 40 individual stars in the distant galaxy. Based on the spectra, these stars are red supergiants similar to Betelgeuse. The study shows that microlensing events such as these are common, so we should be able to see lots more stars in this distant galaxy in the future.

We know a great deal about red supergiants in the Milky Way. Since they are dying stars, red giants play a significant role in enriching the available elements in a galaxy, which determines things such as the formation of stars and even life. But by studying these distant red giants, we will be able to see how they impacted the chemical diversity of younger galaxies. It could even help us understand what the Milky Way was like when the Sun and Earth began to form.

Reference: Yoshinobu Fudamoto, et al. “Identification of more than 40 gravitationally magnified stars in a galaxy at redshift 0.725.” Nature Astronomy (2025).