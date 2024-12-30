NOIRLab Launches Collection of Hi-Res Images of 88 IAU-recognized Constellations

Located in Tuscon, Arizona, the National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab) is a national facility consisting of four observatories that provide astronomers affiliated with any US institution with access to observing time. As part of its mission to advance astronomy and science education, NOIRLab recently announced the release of the 88 Constellations Project, a collection of free, high-resolution, downloadable images of all IAU-recognized constellations. This project is an educational archive that is free for all and includes the largest open-source all-sky photo of the night sky.

The high-quality images behind this collection were taken by German astrophotographer Eckhard Slawik (whose portfolio can be found here). The images were taken on film, and each panel consists of two separate exposures, with and without a diffuser filter, to emphasize the stars’ colors. The collection is arranged alphabetically, from Andromeda to Vulpecula, and includes information on the historic origins of each constellation, their brightest stars, their stick-figure diagram, how to find them, and prominent deep-sky objects within them.

Photo of the constellation Andromeda with annotations from IAU and Sky & Telescope. Credit: E. Slawik/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/M. Zamani

Images of these deep-sky objects, captured by telescopes at NOIRLab’s four participating observatories, are also provided. These include distant galaxies, star clusters, nebulae, black holes, and other notable astronomical objects. The collection also includes educational resources for teachers, like flashcards and audiovisual resources that can be used at the primary and secondary levels. NOIRLab also recommends the 88 Constellations project be used as a resource in planetariums and museums.

The all-sky photo, also the work of Slawik, was created using images taken from the darkest locations around the world. At 40,000 pixels, it is arguably one of the most detailed and beautiful images of the night sky ever made. The full collection can be found on the NOIRLab project webpage.

