Jared Isaacman is Trump’s Choice for NASA Administrator

As a new President of the United States is elected, the NASA administrator role is usually reviewed. With the election of Trump, a new administrator has been chosen, Jared Isaacman. He is a billionaire entrepreneur, an experienced jet pilot and has himself completed to private flights to space. He was also the first to complete a spacewalk during the Polaris Dawn mission. Isaacman replaces the outgoing administrator Bill Nelson, a former space shuttle astronaut and senator.

Jared Isaacman was born on 11 February 1983. At 41, he is probably most well known for commanding the Inspiration 4 mission, the first all civilian spaceflight. He is also well known for initiating the Polaris Program to push forward private space exploration. It was during the Polaris Dawn mission that Isaacman became the first private astronaut to successfully undertake a spacewalk. As a skilled pilot he holds a number of aviation records including having circumnavigated the world in a light jet.

The Polaris Dawn crew (left to right): Anna Menon, Scott Poteet, Jared Isaacman, and Sarah Gillis. Credit: Polaris Program/John Kraus

His wealth of experience that means Isaacman is well placed to drive NASA forward as it continues partnering with private companies like SpaceX. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Isaacman to serve as NASA’s administrator and, if confirmed, will be the first person to run the agency that has experience in command of a space mission.

Previously Isaacman founded the Shift4 Payment financial technology company. He launched the company at the age of 16 and led the organisation into a multibillion dollar success. Clearly having aptitude in the technology sector, Isaacman soon showed his ability manage large organisations, something he can take to his new role managing NASA’s wide ranging portfolio.

Like all who take on the administrator role, Isaacman has a vision for NASA. He is keen to drive forward public-private collaboration and global partnerships as a cornerstone to NASA’s mission. Pledging to ensure NASA remains at the forefront of technological development and discovery. The nomination comes at a key point for NASA as the Artemis mission ramps up toward its Moon landings.

Artist’s rendering of the Starship HLS on the Moon’s surface. NASA has contracted with SpaceX to provide the lunar landing system. Credit: SpaceX

As part of the announcement on TruthSocial.Com, Trump said “Jared’s passion for space, his astronaut experience, dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe and advancing the new space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new era.“

Even though President-elect Trump has nominated Isaacman, his appointment has to be confirmed by the Senate. If successful he will lead NASA’s 18,000 employees and $25 billion budget! Certainly not a job for the faint hearted.

Source : Jared Isaacman’s X Feed