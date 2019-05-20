Carnival of Space #612

Welcome to the 612th Carnival of Space! The Carnival is a community of space science and astronomy writers and bloggers, who submit their best work each week for your benefit. We have a fantastic roundup today so now, on to this week’s worth of stories!
- A Supercomputer has been Designed to run the World’s Largest Radio Telescope
- Prototype of a Future Interstellar Probe was Just Tested on a Balloon
- The Black Hole Picture Could Be So Much Better If You Add Space Telescopes
- My Next Book is Coming Soon!
Announcing my next book, soon to be available, I’m writing today to share the new book cover!
- Sixty Starlink Satellites in One Falcon 9 – Fourteen Launches for Commercial Service
- Jeff Bezos Details Vision of Colonizing the Solar System
Thank you for all of your stories – we’ll see you next week!
And if you’re interested in looking back, here’s an archive to all the past Carnivals of Space. If you’ve got a space-related blog, you should really join the carnival. Just email an entry to [email protected], and the next host will link to it. It will help get awareness out there about your writing, help you meet others in the space community – and community is what blogging is all about. And if you really want to help out, sign up to be a host. Send an email to the above address.