Astronomy Cast Ep. 443: Destroy and Rebuild Pt. 7: Tsunamis
Surf’s up! Today we’re going to be talking about one of the most devastating natural disasters out there: tsunamis. We’re talking huge waves that wreck the seashore. But it turns out, there many ways you can get a tsunami, and one of those has to do with space.
