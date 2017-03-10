  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Astronomy Cast Ep. 443: Destroy and Rebuild Pt. 7: Tsunamis

Article Updated: 10 Mar , 2017
by

Surf’s up! Today we’re going to be talking about one of the most devastating natural disasters out there: tsunamis. We’re talking huge waves that wreck the seashore. But it turns out, there many ways you can get a tsunami, and one of those has to do with space.

