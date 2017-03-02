Astronomy Cast Ep. 442: Destroy and Rebuild Pt. 6: Magnetic Pole Reversal
If we look back into the geologic record of the Earth, it appears that our planet’s magnetic field flips polarity every few hundred thousand years or so. Why does this happen? When’s it supposed to happen next? Is it dangerous?
