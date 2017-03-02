  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Astronomy Cast Ep. 442: Destroy and Rebuild Pt. 6: Magnetic Pole Reversal

Article Updated: 3 Mar , 2017
by

If we look back into the geologic record of the Earth, it appears that our planet’s magnetic field flips polarity every few hundred thousand years or so. Why does this happen? When’s it supposed to happen next? Is it dangerous?

