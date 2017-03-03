Weekly Space Hangout – March 3, 2017: Dr. Alan Stern of New Horizons
Host: Fraser Cain (@fcain)
Special Guest:
Dr. Alan Stern is the Principal Investigator on the New Horizons mission. He will be joining us today to update everyone on what we now know about Pluto now that all of the New Horizons data have been received.
Guests:
Kimberly Cartier ( KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)
Dave Dickinson (www.astroguyz.com / @astroguyz)
Their stories this week:
SpaceX Plans to Orbit the Moon in 2018
The Moon occults Aldebaran
ALMA explains spirals around a star
Next-gen U.S. dark matter detector gets go-ahead
