Weekly Space Hangout – March 3, 2017: Dr. Alan Stern of New Horizons

Host: Fraser Cain (@fcain)

Special Guest:

Dr. Alan Stern is the Principal Investigator on the New Horizons mission. He will be joining us today to update everyone on what we now know about Pluto now that all of the New Horizons data have been received.

Guests:

Kimberly Cartier ( KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )

Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

Dave Dickinson (www.astroguyz.com / @astroguyz)

Their stories this week:

Eclipse MegaMovie

SpaceX Plans to Orbit the Moon in 2018

The Moon occults Aldebaran

ALMA explains spirals around a star

Next-gen U.S. dark matter detector gets go-ahead

We use a tool called Trello to submit and vote on stories we would like to see covered each week, and then Fraser will be selecting the stories from there. Here is the link to the Trello WSH page (http://bit.ly/WSHVote), which you can see without logging in. If you’d like to vote, just create a login and help us decide what to cover!

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

If you’d like to join Fraser and Paul Matt Sutter on their tour to Iceland in February, 2018, you can find the information at astrotouring.com.

If you would like to sign up for the AstronomyCast Solar Eclipse Escape, where you can meet Fraser and Pamela, plus WSH Crew and other fans, visit our site here and sign up!

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Friday at 12:00 pm Pacific / 3:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Universe Today YouTube page

Related

By Fraser Cain -

Fraser Cain is the publisher of Universe Today. He's also the co-host of Astronomy Cast with Dr. Pamela Gay.