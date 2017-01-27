Weekly Space Hangout – January 27, 2017: Kimberly Cartier & Exoplanet WASP 103b

Host: Fraser Cain (@fcain)

Special Guest: Kimberly Cartier ( KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )

Kimberly Cartier is a PhD candidate in the Department of Astronomy & Astrophysics at the Pennsylvania State University where her primary research interest is extra-solar planets. Kimberly focuses on communication, public speaking, teaching, and public outreach, and is a regular contributor to the Weekly Space Hangout.

Kimberly is the lead author on a recent paper in which the atmospheric characteristics of exoplanet WASP 103b are analysed. (https://arxiv.org/pdf/1611.09272v1.pdf) Please join us today as Kimberly discusses their findings.

Guests:

Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg)

Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

Their stories this week:

Using AI to study supernovae

We finally made metallic hydrogen!

Quality conrol problems with Russian rockets

A new test for life on other planets

