Weekly Space Hangout – December 30, 2016: Nancy Atkinson’s “Incredible Stories from Space”

Host: Fraser Cain (@fcain)

Special Guest:

This week’s guest is Universe Today’s own astrojournalist Nancy Atkinson, who is celebrating the release of her first book “Incredible Stories from Space: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Missions Changing Our View of the Cosmos.” Nancy will share some of the highlights of the book and the amazing experiences she had interviewing and researching the people and stories in the book!

Guests:

Carolyn Collins Petersen (thespacewriter.com / space.about.com / @spacewriter )

Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

Their stories this week:

RIP Dr. Vera Rubin

Losing our Heroes

Shining light on anti-hydrogen

The ocean of Ceres?

We use a tool called Trello to submit and vote on stories we would like to see covered each week, and then Fraser will be selecting the stories from there. Here is the link to the Trello WSH page (http://bit.ly/WSHVote), which you can see without logging in. If you’d like to vote, just create a login and help us decide what to cover!

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

If you would like to sign up for the AstronomyCast Solar Eclipse Escape, where you can meet Fraser and Pamela, plus WSH Crew and other fans, visit our site linked above and sign up!

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Friday at 12:00 pm Pacific / 3:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Universe Today YouTube page<

Related

By Susie Murph

Susie Murph is the Communications Specialist at CosmoQuest. She also produces Astronomy Cast and the Weekly Space Hangout, and is the former producer of the Parsec Award-winning Guide to Space video series.

space stories.