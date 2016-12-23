  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Weekly Space Hangout – December 23, 2016: Mathew Anderson’s “Our Cosmic Story”

Article Updated: 23 Dec , 2016
by
Video

Host: Fraser Cain (@fcain)

Special Guest:
Mathew Anderson is the author of “Our Cosmic Story” available on Amazon in January, 2017. He wrote “Our Cosmic Story” in interest from his years studying science giants like Brian Greene, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Richard Dawkins, and from past figures like Carl Sagan. This book is a big picture view of our world, its diverse life and civilizations, and the chance for life and civilizations elsewhere in the cosmos.

As a special treat, for a limited time, our listeners will have the opportunity to receive an advance electronic copy of Mathew’s books. Join us today to learn how to get your copy!

Guests:
Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg)

Their stories this week:
James Webb experiences a test anomaly
False alarm on brightest ever supernova
Where will NASA’s next midsize mission go?

We use a tool called Trello to submit and vote on stories we would like to see covered each week, and then Fraser will be selecting the stories from there.

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

If you would like to sign up for the AstronomyCast Solar Eclipse Escape, where you can meet Fraser and Pamela, plus WSH Crew and other fans, visit our site linked above and sign up!

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Friday at 12:00 pm Pacific / 3:00 pm Eastern.

Podcast (wshaudio): Download (Duration: 1:01:34 — 56.4MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Podcast (wshvideo): Download (963.1MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

