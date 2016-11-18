  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Weekly Space Hangout – November 18, 2016: Dr. Jason Wright and Tabby’s Star

Article Updated: 19 Nov , 2016
Host: Fraser Cain (@fcain)

Dr. Jason Wright is Professor in Penn State University’s Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics. Jason studies nearby stars, their ages and activity levels, and their planetary systems (exoplanets.) Jason also does a lot of outreach and research about Tabby’s Star (the “”alien magastructure”” star.)

Kimberly Cartier ( KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg)

The tilting of Pluto

GOES-R weather satellite

More about Saturn’s hexagon

High-energy electron shenanigans around Earth

Close-ups of Ceres’ bright spot

Great Valley found on a shrinking Mercury

We use a tool called Trello to submit and vote on stories we would like to see covered each week, and then Fraser will be selecting the stories from there. Here is the link to the Trello WSH page (http://bit.ly/WSHVote), which you can see without logging in. If you’d like to vote, just create a login and help us decide what to cover!

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

If you would like to sign up for the AstronomyCast Solar Eclipse Escape, where you can meet Fraser and Pamela, plus WSH Crew and other fans, visit our site linked above and sign up!

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Friday at 12:00 pm Pacific / 3:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Universe Today YouTube page.

Podcast (wshaudio): Download (Duration: 59:12 — 54.2MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Podcast (wshvideo): Download (857.6MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

