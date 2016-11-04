  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Weekly Space Hangout – November 4, 2016: Mars and Where to Land on it with Dr. Matt Golombek

Article Updated: 4 Nov , 2016
by
Video

Host: Fraser Cain (@fcain)

Special Guest:
Dr. Matt Golombek, Senior Research Scientist at the JPL; Mars Exploration Rover Project Scientist; Mars Exploration Program Landing Site Scientist.

Guests:

Kimberly Cartier ( KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Nicole Gugliucci (cosmoquest.org / @noisyastronomer)
Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

Their stories this week:

The entire sky mapped via hydrogen

First light on VLT’s adaptive optics mirror

JWST’s sunshield completed

Podcast (wshaudio): Download (Duration: 1:03:06 — 57.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Podcast (wshvideo): Download (516.1MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

