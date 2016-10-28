Weekly Space Hangout – October 28, 2016: Dr. Derrick Pitts of the Fels Planetarium

Host: Fraser Cain (@fcain)

Special Guest:

Dr. Derrick Pitts, Chief Astronomer and Director of the Fels Planetarium at The Franklin Institute. He has been a NASA Solar System Ambassador since 2009 and serves as the Astrobiology Ambassador for the NASA/MIRS/UNCF Special Program Corporation’s Astrobiology Partnership Program. Additionally, Derrick was recently appointed to the outreach advisory board for the Thirty-Meter-Telescope at Mauna Kea in Hawaii.

Guests:

Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg)

Kimberly Cartier ( KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )

Nicole Gugliucci (cosmoquest.org / @noisyastronomer)

Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

Their stories this week:

Dark energy not real?

Young star system caught breaking apart

Are most “habitable” planets around small stars water worlds?

