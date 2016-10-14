  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Weekly Space Hangout – October 14, 2016: Europe Crashes the Mars Party

Article Updated: 21 Oct , 2016
Host: Fraser Cain (@fcain)

Guests:
Tyler Finlay of the Sally Ride EarthKAM project

Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg)

Their stories this week:
Two trillion galaxies?

Obama reaffirms NASA’s Mars plan

ExoMars arrives in the coming week

CosmoQuest Survey for Citizen Scientists – how can we make citizen science more available?

CosmoQuest Survey for Parents who have kids doing Science Fair Projects – how can we help you?

CosmoQuest Survey for Teachers assigning Science Fair Projects – how can we help you?

We use a tool called Trello to submit and vote on stories we would like to see covered each week, and then Fraser will be selecting the stories from there. Here is the link to the Trello WSH page (http://bit.ly/WSHVote), which you can see without logging in. If you’d like to vote, just create a login and help us decide what to cover!

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

If you would like to sign up for the AstronomyCast Solar Eclipse Escape, where you can meet Fraser and Pamela, plus WSH Crew and other fans, visit our site linked above and sign up!

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Friday at 12:00 pm Pacific / 3:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Universe Today YouTube page.

Podcast (wshaudio): Download (Duration: 51:09 — 46.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Podcast (wshvideo): Download (493.1MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

