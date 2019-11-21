Insects on Mars? Or Another Case of Pareidolia?

An entomologist at the University of Ohio announced that he’s discovered evidence of insect life on Mars. The scientist in question is Professor Emeritus William Romoser, a specialist in arbovirology and general/medical entomology. According to Professor Romoser, the evidence is in plain view, easily seen in internet images from Martian rovers.

A press release from Ohio University states that Romoser has spent years examining images from Mars. He’s found insect-like forms that are similar to bees, and also reptile-like forms, in both fossil and living form. Professor Romoser presented his evidence at the November 19th national meeting of the Entomological Society of America.

This work has not been published in any peer-reviewed scientific journal.

“There has been and still is life on Mars,” Romoser said in a press release. “There is apparent diversity among the Martian insect-like fauna which display many features similar to Terran insects that are interpreted as advanced groups – for example, the presence of wings, wing flexion, agile gliding/flight, and variously structured leg elements.”

According to Professor Romoser, the evidence is right in front of our eyes. Right there beside the rover tracks. Image Credit: NASA/JPL; W. Romoser.

According to Romoser, a number of photos show clear forms of life, even though Curiosity is investigating things in a much more incremental, rigorous way.

An image from Professor Romoser’s conference poster, showing a “Putative fossil insect on its dorsum with head to the top, and with selected structures labelled.” Image Credit: NASA/JPL; W. Romoser.

If true, these images present a fascinating new Mars, hidden to other scientists. One where living reptiles prey on living insects. One where insects are flying through and breathing in Mars’ thin atmosphere, which is 95% CO2, with only trace amounts of oxygen.

“An exoskeleton and jointed appendages are sufficient to establish identification as an arthropod.” Professor Emeritus William Romoser, University of Ohio.

According to Romoser, these dots are Martian insects in flight. Image Credit: NASA/JPL; W. Romoser.

“Once a clear image of a given form was identified and described, it was useful in facilitating recognition of other less clear, but none-the-less valid, images of the same basic form,” Romoser said. “An exoskeleton and jointed appendages are sufficient to establish identification as an arthropod. Three body regions, a single pair of antennae, and six legs are traditionally sufficient to establish identification as ‘insect’ on Earth. These characteristics should likewise be valid to identify an organism on Mars as insect-like. On these bases, arthropodan, insect-like forms can be seen in the Mars rover photos.”

More Martian insects with body parts labelled. Image Credit: NASA/JPL; W. Romoser

Romoser is a Professor Emeritus at Ohio University, meaning he was a professor there for 45 years, but now holds the title as an honorific. Professor Romoser is not affiliated with NASA, JPL, any rover missions, nor does he hold any astrobiology credentials.

The press release says, “As scientists scramble to determine whether there is life on Mars, Ohio University Professor Emeritus William Romoser’s research shows that we already have the evidence, courtesy of photographs from various Mars rovers.” But is there a scramble? There is a well-thought out, multi-stage, multi-mission, interdisciplinary, international effort to gather evidence. In fact, it’s prudent to be patient and calmly skeptical as the evidence continues to come in.

Science is a rigorous process, and the thrill of being a part of an enormously important discovery is a gratifying, sometimes life-changing event for scientists. But scientists are humans, too, and it’s possible that their excitement can overwhelm their scientific training.

There’ve been many announcements about life on Mars throughout history. Much of it stems from “pareidolia”, which is the tendency for an observer to see distinct patterns that aren’t really there, like shapes in clouds. Pareidolia is part of our evolutionary heritage, and helped us survive and build a civilization. But it also lets us down, which is one of the things that spawned the scientific method. We needed a way to separate truth from patterns.

People have seen all kinds of things on Mars: canals, pyramids, faces, even Bigfoot.

Bigfoot on Mars. Remember when that was a thing? Image Credit: NASA/JPL

But why are the images always blurry? Why is it only one or two people who see it, and not the thousands of professional scientists?

Spirit’s many views of “Bigfoot.” Nice of him to sit still for so long. Credit: NASA / JPL / Cornell / Emily Lakdawalla.

In each of these cases, more evidence was acquired, and the canals, the pyramids, the faces, and even the Sasquatch, went poof.

Some were excited by the discovery of a “face” on Mars. But clearer, subsequent images showed it was just a mesa. The face on Mars is an instructive example of pareidolia in action. Image Credit: NASA

For a scientist, Professor Romoser is exhibiting a lack of skeptical caution. The public relies on professional scientists like Professor Romoser, and on public institutions like the University of Ohio, to be cautious. Jumping to conclusions serves no one.

“The presence of higher metazoan organisms on Mars implies the presence of nutrient/energy sources and processes, food chains and webs, and water as elements functioning in a viable, if extreme, ecological setting sufficient to sustain life,” he said. “I have observed instances suggestive of standing water or small water courses with evident meander and with the expected blurring of small submerged rocks, larger emergent rocks at the atmosphere/water interface, a moist bank area, and a drier area beyond the moist area. Water on Mars has been reported a number of times, including surface water detected by instrumentation on Viking, Pathfinder, Phoenix, and Curiosity.”

In science, it is insufficient to say, “I have observed…” There must be evidence and corroboration. Mars’ surface temperature is comparable to inland Antarctica. While it’s true that Curiosity did detect water on Mars, it was briny, intermittent water in specific circumstances. It’s not clear how that water is supporting insect and reptile life.

There are other questions, and they’re ones that a professional scientist should have asked himself. What are these lifeforms breathing in an atmosphere that is 95% carbon dioxide, with only trace amounts of oxygen? How do all these life-forms survive Mars’ recurring global dust storms? Mars has no magnetic field to protect it from radiation like Earth does. How do these bees and reptiles and arthropods survive that?

A snake-like predator eating an insect-like prey? Image Credit: NASA/JPL; W. Romoser.

At the end of the press release, Professor Emeritus Romoser is quoted: “The evidence of life on Mars presented here provides a strong basis for many additional important biological as well as social and political questions. It also represents a solid justification for further study.”

But this “evidence” is also a strong basis for reminding us what pareidolia is, how it works, and how, without vigorous scientific fail-safes, it can lead us into a world of premature conclusions.

